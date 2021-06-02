Watch
China reports possible first human case of H10N3 bird flu

AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014, file photo, slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai. The Chinese government on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 01, 2021
BEIJING — A 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, which is northwest of Shanghai, has contracted possibly the world's first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, the Chinese government said Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said the man was hospitalized on April 28 and is in stable condition, the Associated Press reported.

According to Reuters, the man was diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28.

There have not been any reports of another human case of H10N3 anywhere else in the world, the AP reported.

Reuters reported that how the man, who is stable and ready to be discharged, became infected was not given by the health agency.

According to the AP, the health agency said the infection was possibly due to an "accidental cross-species transmission" and the "risk of large-scale transmission is low."

