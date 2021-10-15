Watch
Committee investigating Jan. 6 attack on Capitol begins process to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York. A lawyer for Bannon says Bannon won’t comply with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol because President Donald Trump is asserting executive privilege to block demands for testimony and documents.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 16:18:25-04

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced it will hold a meeting to begin the process of holding Steve Bannon in contempt defying a subpoena.

“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said Friday. "We reject his position entirely."

Thompson added that the committee will vote Tuesday on adopting a contempt report.

"The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt," Thompson said.

Bannon is the first person to face the threat of criminal content for defying a subpoena from the committee.

"We’re grateful to the many individuals who are voluntarily participating and to witnesses who are complying with subpoenas, including several who met the deadline to begin producing materials to the Select Committee," Thompson stated.

If the committee votes to adopt a contempt report, Thompson said several steps will need to be taken before the matter is handed off to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, who would then bring the matter before a grand jury.

"After the Select Committee has adopted a contempt report, it is referred to the House for a vote and, upon its adoption, the Speaker certifies the report to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Thompson said.

