White House convenes second global COVID summit

The Biden administration announced a second global COVID-19 summit in hopes of ending the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future health threats.
The previous summit was hosted in September 2021. The upcoming global COVID-19 summit will be held virtually May 12.
The summit has the following goals:
- Getting shots into arms
- Deploying tests and treatments, especially for the highest-risk populations
- Expanding and protecting the health workforce and minimizing disruptions to routine and essential health services
- Enhancing access to medical countermeasures, including research and development and scaling and diversifying local and regional manufacturing
- Generating sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness, health security, and health systems