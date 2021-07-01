Rescue efforts in Surfside paused, officials concerned about further collapse of structure

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed Thursday morning that rescue efforts at the site of a collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, had been paused due to structural concerns with the debris pile.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky, rescue efforts were paused at around 2 a.m. local time after officials detected movement in concrete and columns in the pile, prompting concern that a further collapse could occur.

Cominsky said that officials detected a shift of between six and 12 inches in debris.

"We've been working in a very unsafe environment, so I can't pinpoint to one specific instance," Cominsky said as to what led debris to shift.

Cominsky added that he does not have a timeline at the moment as to when rescue efforts can resume.

Levine Cava said that rescue efforts would resume "as soon as it's safe to do so."

The pause in work comes as President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the area on Thursday. Levine Cava said that the president's visit had "no impact" on the stoppage.

Biden will visit the site in Surfside, Florida, around 11 a.m. ET and thank the rescuers and first responders who are currently trying to find survivors in the rubble. He'll also deliver public remarks around 4 p.m. ET.

The president will also reportedly meet with the family members of victims and the loved ones who are still awaiting word on those who were presumed to be in the building at the time of the collapse.

Watch officials provide an update on rescue efforts in the video below.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, officials said that they were "very grateful" that Biden was visiting the city and assured that they have "plans in place with the Secret Service to ensure this operation will continue."

On Thursday, officials confirmed that the death toll from the collapse stood at 18. On Wednesday, rescuers pulled a total of six bodies from the wreckage, and officials said that 145 people are still missing following last Thursday's collapse.

Among those recovered Wednesday were the bodies of two children, aged 4 and 10.

First responders have not found any survivors in the wreckage since last Thursday. They say they are not yet switching their efforts into "recovery mode."

"It's absolutely still a search and rescue mission," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said Wednesday.

Those leading the rescue efforts must now also deal with the prospect of facing a tropical storm. On Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and current National Hurricane Center forecasts project the storm could reach South Florida by Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that some rescue resources might need to be switched to storm preparation efforts should the state face a tropical storm or hurricane.

"We hope we don't have to, but 'tis the season, and you have to be ready," he said.