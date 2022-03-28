Dollywood temporarily closes ride in wake of teen's fatal fall at Florida amusement park

After a teenager fatally died at an amusement park in Florida last week, Dollywood in Tennessee said it was temporarily closing a park ride developed by the same maker as the one in Orlando.

Dollywood told the Associated Press that "out of an abundance of caution," it would temporarily close its Drop Line ride.

On its website in a blog post, Dollywood said the 230-foot tall tower at its park is manufactured by Funtime Rides from Austria.

The Pigeon Forge amusement park told the AP that it was saddened to hear about the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.

Authorities told ABC News affiliate WFTS that Sampson fell from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday in what they said was a "terrible tragedy."

ICON Park said on its website that the ride would be closed "pending a full investigation."

"We are in close coordination and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and regulators regarding our tenant, the SlingShot Group," ICON Park said.

According to a February Facebook post, the ICON Park called the 430-foot ride "the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower."

The ride opened late last year, according to the Associated Press.