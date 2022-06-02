Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee.

Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away.

The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms to TMJ4 News that a funeral during that time was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr. The worker at the funeral home said King's family members were hit. All funeral home staff are OK, they said.

Several shots were fired, but it's not known exactly how many, Racine police tweeted.

Family previously identified Da'Shontay King Sr. as the man who a Racine police officer shot and killed on March 20.

Police said then that an officer attempted a traffic stop for a firearms investigation.

Police said King got out of the vehicle armed with a firearm.

The officer ordered the suspect to stop and comply with commands, but he refused. The officer opened fire. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Terriyah Johnson The man shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday afternoon is Da'Shontay King Sr., according to family. He was 37 years old.

The incident happened before 3 p.m.

Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident. Thank you!! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area.

This story was first reported by WTMJ in Milwaukee.