Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FDA authorizes Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

Virus Outbreak Military Vaccines
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, Oct. 7, 2020. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the vaccine for religious reasons. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Virus Outbreak Military Vaccines
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 16:51:03-04

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed off Wednesday on an emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.

The Novavax vaccine is protein-based.

It's made with a more conventional technology than the Pfizer and Moderna shots, which used mRNA technology.

“Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the available vaccine options for the prevention of COVID-19, including the most severe outcomes that can occur such as hospitalization and death,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf.

The Novavax vaccine is authorized for a two-dose primary series, which should be given three weeks apart.

In clinical trials, Novavax said the most common side effects were headache, nausea, injection site tenderness and fatigue.

The Biden administration announced Monday that it would purchase 3.2 million doses of the vaccine.

It will be offered at no cost to states and federal partners.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.