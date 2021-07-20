Feds, GM tell some Chevy Bolt owners to park outside because of fire risk

Owners of certain models of the Chevy Bolt are being urged to park their cars outside and away from homes after two vehicles caught fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and General Motors issued the warning for model years 2017-2019.

General Motors initially issued a recall in November 2020 for the potential of fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the backseat’s cushion.

At the time, the NHTSA described the defect as a fire risk when the car’s high voltage batteries are “charged to full, or very close to full, capacity. While our investigation into this condition continues, GM has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate this risk.”

The recall affected more than 50,000 vehicles.

“NHTSA is aware of two recent Chevrolet Bolt EV fires in vehicles that received the recall remedy,” the agency stated in mid-July, and therefore they issued the new warning for Chevy Bolts to be parked outside “regardless of whether the interim or final recall remedies have been completed.”