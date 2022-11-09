Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis projected to win reelection

Election 2022 Florida Governor
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Election 2022 Florida Governor
Posted at 6:17 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 20:19:27-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to win reelection. The Associated Press made the projection around 8 p.m. Eastern.

DeSantis is expected to beat his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, by a wide margin.

DeSantis was first elected to office in 2018, narrowly beating Democrat Andrew Gillium.

The Florida governor is considered a potential 2024 presidential nominee. During a debate with Crist last month, DeSantis would not commit to serving a full four-year term as governor.

The DeSantis victory is not a surprise for many political observers. Florida has continued to favor Republicans much more over the last decade.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App