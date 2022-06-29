Ginni Thomas' attorney is throwing cold water on a potential interview between his client and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In a letter to the committee, attorney Mark Paoletta says emails between Thomas and attorney John Eastment about the 2020 election results provide no basis for his client to testify. Emails from the committee show Thomas communicated with Eastman about unfounded claims the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Paoletta says the same goes for text messages between Thomas and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Paoletta claims there is no evidence Thomas discussed the work of the U.S. Supreme Court, where her husband serves as a justice.

He also claims Thomas was simply texting a friend when she was reaching out to Meadows.

Thomas initially said she was eager to clear her name. However, Paoletta said he can recommend his client sit for an interview without more information from the committee.