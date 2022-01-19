Watch
Grammy Awards moved to Las Vegas

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The 2022 Grammy Awards will shift to an April show in Las Vegas after recently postponing the ceremony due to growing concerns with the rise of the omicron variant. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, according to a joint statement released Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcast the ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 20:03:18-05

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will now take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3.

The star-studded event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which was originally scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Concerns about COVID-19 forced organizers to reschedule the event.

Musician Jon Batiste is nominated for 11 Grammys, more than any other artist. He received nominations for album of the year for "We Are" and record of the year with "Freedom."

Justin Beiber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat are among the top-nominated artists with eight nominations each.

