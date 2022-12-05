Harry and Meghan docuseries to premiere Dec. 8

The world will get to hear Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's story when their Netflix docuseries premiers on Dec. 8.

The second trailer for the series focuses on the paparazzi and the royal family.

"You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," Harry says.

The trailer shows footage of Harry's mother, Diana, being surrounded by the press. Diana died in a car crash while being pursued by the paparazzi.

"They're never going to protect you," Meghan says in the trailer.

"I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry adds.

Netflix says the six-episode docuseries will explore "the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Harry and Megan moved to the United States and left their royal obligations behind in 2020.