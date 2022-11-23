Jail guards arrested after altercation with Georgia inmate

Three Georgia jail guards have been arrested for their roles in an attack on an inmate in September.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey and Ryan Biegel have been charged with battery of an inmate and violating oath of office.

The three men have also been terminated from their jobs with the sheriff’s office.

Two other employees will face disciplinary action.

Earlier this month, attorney Harry Daniels released a video from inside the jail showing officers hitting his client Jarrett Hobbs multiple times.

It was unclear based on the video what led up to the incident.

He was being held in the Camden County, Georgia, Detention Center for allegedly violating his probation.

The video prompted an investigation.

"I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred,” said Sheriff Jim Proctor. “The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with The Camden County Sheriff's Office.”

His attorney told CNN Hobbs was having a psychological episode at the jail.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” Daniels said.

Authorities told CNN Hobbs was kicking his jail cell, prompting officers to ask him to put his hands behind his back

They said Hobbs tensed up, which led to a physical altercation.