Jan. 6 committee could recommend contempt charges for 2 Trump allies

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol announced on Thursday that it will meet to discuss whether two allies for former President Donald Trump should face contempt of Congress charges.

The committee said it will meet on Monday to vote on a report recommending Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. face criminal prosecution

Navarro was the White House trade adviser under trump. Following the 2020 election, he continued to promote false claims of voter fraud.

Scavino Jr. was the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications under Trump.

The committee believes he may have information about the president's thinking prior to Jan. 6. The committee claims Scavino was present during discussions on "how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden."

Navarro and Scavino Jr. have refused to cooperate with the committee.