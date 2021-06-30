Job seekers don’t feel urgency to get back to work, that could change in the fall, survey finds

Employers across the country have been increasing new hire benefits and offering increased wages or signing bonuses as they struggle to hire for more than 9 million job openings. At the same time, unemployment remains elevated and the millions of people out of work do not appear to be snapping up these available jobs.

A recent survey from Indeed.com finds many unemployed Americans do not feel an urgency to find a job right away, but plan to return to the workforce sometime in the next three months.

“Many employers want to ramp up hiring quickly, but a large portion of job seekers are hesitant to start jobs now,” the online job site said.

About 40% of the participants said they were only “passively searching” for jobs right now, and another 10% said they are actively looking but not for an immediate position. About 30% of participants said they were “not open to searching” either because they have a job or for other reasons.

The ongoing infection rates of coronavirus are a major factor for those who do not feel pressured to re-enter the workforce.

Nearly 25% said concerns about COVID-19 are the reason they are “not urgently” searching for a job. That percentage is higher among participants without a college degree, who are more likely to end up in jobs that require more in-person contact like retail or food service.

The three other major reasons people gave for not urgently seeking a job include “care responsibilities,” likely for school-age children, as well as being able to rely on a spouse who is employed and having a financial cushion.

Just 10% of respondents said enhanced unemployment benefits were a reason for delaying their job search.

Many of those who said they were not seeking to start a job immediately said they were waiting for either a higher vaccination rate in their region or for school to restart this fall.