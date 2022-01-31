Magnitude 4.5 earthquake recorded near Oklahoma-Kansas border

The U.S. Geological Survey on Monday reported that a 4.5 earthquake had struck near the border of Oklahoma and Kansas.

The quake occurred 4 miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma. The quake occurred 4 miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma. The quake could be felt in Wichita, Kanas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Tulsa, Oklahoma. All are located more than 80 miles from the epicenter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage caused by the quake in Oklahoma or Kansas.

The USGS says most structures in the region "are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist."