Mega Millions reaches $1 billion jackpot

For just the fourth time in U.S. history, a multi-state lottery will offer a jackpot of over $1 billion.

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Tuesday, pushing Friday’s projected jackpot to $1.02 billion.

No one matched 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15 in Tuesday’s drawing worth $830 million. The lottery, however, produced 6,775,330 winners

of smaller prizes.

The expected jackpot would make the drawing the lottery’s third-largest ever. It would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021, when it reached $1.05 billion.

It has been over three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner.

Mega Millions has produced four winners so far in 2022. This year's largest jackpot came in January when a $426 million jackpot was claimed in California.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Friday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold Friday, next week’s jackpot would grow even larger.