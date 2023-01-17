Memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland

A public memorial service will be held for Lisa Marie Presley next weekend at their family's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Graceland is the home of her father, rock and blues icon Elvis Presley. The memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22.

The 54-year-old only daughter of Elvis died on Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Representatives for Presley said she would be buried next to her son Benjamin Keough. He died in 2020.

Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

As the Associated Press reported, Lisa Marie Presley was the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust. The trust, along with Elvis Presley Enterprises manages Graceland. Presley sold the majority of her stake in the family business in 2005 but keep ownership of the mansion in Memphis, along with the land and various furnishings in the home.