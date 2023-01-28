Memphis authorities release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols during arrest

Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, released Friday the police bodycam footage of police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols.

We want to note: We’ve obtained the footage and our teams are currently reviewing it. It is graphic -- and much of it is too graphic to air. But it is also important. We want to make sure that what we decide to post tells the whole story without causing undue harm. We’ll bring you that footage -- and the context -- as soon as we’re able.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after the incident that stemmed from a traffic stop. He was reportedly returning home from taking pictures at a park when he was pulled over.

The officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Nichols' family got an opportunity to watch the video prior to it being released to the public. RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, said Friday that she could not watch the video in its entirety due to its graphic nature.

“What I’ve heard is very horrific, very horrific. And any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it,” she said.

Wells added that the five police officers are a “disgrace” who brought shame to their families and their community. "For me to find out my son was calling out my name and I was only feet away and didn't even hear him, you have no clue how I feel right now," she said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday that the video's release is an attempt to be transparent with the community.

"The actions of these officers were awful, and no one, including law enforcement, is above the law," he said. "I assure you we will do everything we can to keep this type of heinous act from happening again."

The Department of Justice said on Friday that it opened a civil rights investigation into the case. FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was "appalled" by was he saw in the video."I am struggling to find a stronger word, but I was appalled," Wray said.

Wray said all FBI field offices have been alerted to coordinate a response to protests that could potentially get out of hand in response to the actions of the former officers.