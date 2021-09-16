Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Microsoft offering option to ditch passwords

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Rycroft/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, the Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney. Microsoft says it has fixed a flaw in its cloud computing platform that cybersecurity researchers warned could have enabled hackers to take over a cloud-based database product used by many big companies. The company said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 there's no evidence the potential opening was exploited by malicious actors or that any customer data was exposed. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Microsoft Coud Flaw
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 17:45:54-04

Microsoft is giving users the option to get rid of their passwords.

In a blog post, Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Security, Compliance and Identity, said they have been working on the technology for years.

"You can now completely remove the password from your Microsoft account," he said. "Use the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or a verification code sent to your phone or email to sign in to your favorite apps and services, such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Family Safety, and more."

Jakkal said "weak passwords" lead to compromised accounts. He claims there are 579 password attacks every second.

If a person decides to go passwordless and doesn't like it, Jakkal said they can revert their account back to accepting a password.

CNN reports that stolen passwords can end up on the dark web and lead to personal information being compromised.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader