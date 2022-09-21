Watch Now
NBA player fined $40K for anti-gay comments

David Zalubowski/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 09:56:41-04

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $40,000 for making anti-gay comments in a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, he rolls down the window of his vehicle and makes derogatory comments about a group of men standing on a sidewalk.

Edwards issued an apology on Twitter, where he has 179,000 followers.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards said. "It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

The Timberwolves also apologized for Edwards' comments.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many," said Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves.

