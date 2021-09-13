New York to phase out sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035

The State of New York will effectively phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.

The new legislation was signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul last week.

According to the new law, 100% of in-state sales of new passenger cars, trucks, off-road vehicles, and equipment will have zero emissions by 2035 and heavy- and medium-duty trucks by 2045.

"New York is implementing the nation's most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and too reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state's climate pollution," Governor Hochul said in a blog post. "The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades."

Gov. Hochul added that the moves support the state's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

New York isn't the first state to sign similar legislation.

Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order banning the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks beginning in 2035, CBS News reported.