Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

NYPD searching for suspect in alleged antisemitic attack in Central Park

Virus Outbreak New York
Seth Wenig/AP
File: Central Park
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 15:16:49-05

The New York Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly carried out an antisemitic attack in Central Park.

According to the NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit, a 63-year-old suffered lacerations and a chipped tooth in the attack Wednesday night.

"Numerous anti-Jewish statements were made prior to the assault," authorities said.

The Anti-Defamation League said it is horrified by the reported attack.

"Crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities & cause unique trauma on top of physical harm," the organization said.

Antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It says there were 2,717 incidents reported, ranging from assaults, harassment and vandalism. It is the highest number on record since the organization started tracking incidents in 1979.

New York had 416 incidents last year, according to the ADL, the highest of any state in the country.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App