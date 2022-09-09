Watch Now
Official: 5 people found dead inside Maryland home

ELK MILLS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say five people were found dead inside a home Friday morning after an apparent shooting in a suburb an hour outside Baltimore.

The department's spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes told the Associated Press that deputies discovered the bodies when they were called to an Elk Mills residence around 9 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that there was no current threat to the public.

More details surrounding their deaths have not been released.

Scripps station WMAR reported that the sheriff's office is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

