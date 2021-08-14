Oregon National Guard activated to assist with COVID-19 response in hospitals

Gov. Kate Brown is activating the Oregon National Guard to assist hospitals as the state deals with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“Beginning August 20, an initial 500 Guard members will be deployed to hospitals around the state to provide logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, as well as assisting with COVID-19 testing and other necessary services to support hospital operations,” Brown said in a statement.

Brown said that 733 Oregonians are hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19. She added that 185 are in intensive care units.

Much like the rest of the country, Oregon has experienced a surge due to the delta variant.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care. When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation,” Brown stated.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, Oregon once again implemented a mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.