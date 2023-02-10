Watch Now
Pentagon: President Biden orders to shoot down ‘object’ flying over Alaska

Alex Brandon/AP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby departs after speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 14:50:36-05

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Friday afternoon that the military shot down an object flying 40,000 feet above Alaskan airspace earlier in the day.

It is unknown who the object belongs to, Kirby said. President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, Kirby said.

The object was flying near the coast of northeast Alaska, not far from the Canadian border, Kirby said.

“We don’t understand the full purpose,” Kirby said. “We do expect to be able to recover.”

He said the debris field from the object shot down over Alaska had a much smaller debris field.

This object was much smaller than the spy balloon U.S. military shot down off the South Carolina coast last week.

Kirby said the object shot down over Alaska was about the size of a small car.

U.S. officials said the balloon shot down last week off the Carolina coast was believed to be a Chinese spy balloon.

Kirby said the object shot down on Friday posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety, given its altitude.

The Pentagon said the balloon shot down last week flew at a much higher altitude, thus not posing a threat to flights

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

