Police: 2 killed, others injured after shooting at Indiana mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Indiana say at least two people are dead and several others have been injured after a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall Sunday evening.

According to the IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey, three people have been transported from the scene.

In a press briefing just before 8 p.m. Bailey said there is no ongoing threat to public safety and they are not looking for anyone at this time.

Before the briefing, Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth told WRTV that the suspected shooter was dead, although he would not confirm that information during the 8 p.m. briefing.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the incident.

According to IMPD, there will be a reunification scene for families at 736 Loews Boulevard in Greenwood.

There is currently no active ongoing threat, according to IMPD.

They are methodically going through the mall to locate any people with injuries and to locate anything that may give answers.

"This tragedy hits at the core of our community," Mayor Mark Myers said in a statement on Facebook. "Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."

Jazlyn Gomez at WRTV first reported this story.