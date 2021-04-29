Police in South Carolina seeking armed suspect following shooting incident

Police in northwest South Carolina are investigating a shooting incident and say an armed suspect is on the loose in the area.

The Horry County Police Department says it is an investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday outside of Conway, South Carolina, a town located about 15 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

It’s currently unclear if there were any casualties in that incident.

The Horry County Police Department later said it was seeking Terry Brady in connection with that shooting. Brady was last seen wearing brown work boots, blue jeans and yellow construction shirt. He’s considered “armed and dangerous,” and the police department urges anyone who sees him to call 911.

Coastal Carolina University, which is located about two miles from the site of the shooting, is asking students to avoid certain areas near campus for the time being.

CORRECTION* STAY CLEAR OF CASTLEWOOD AND GALE ACRES. POLICE ACTIVITY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) April 29, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.