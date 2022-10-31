Watch Now
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for first time in 6 years

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:39 AM, Oct 31, 2022
Monday's Powerball features its second $1 billion jackpot in the lottery's history.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, which was worth $825 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19-31-40-46-57 and a Powerball of 23.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $2 million.

The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.

Among the smaller prizes, seven tickets on Saturday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Monday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Monday's drawing will also mark the fifth largest in U.S. history as three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

