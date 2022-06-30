President Joe Biden wrapped up his five-day European trip on Thursday after meeting with fellow NATO leaders earlier in the day, pledging to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

The NATO conference was highlighted by the alliance extending an invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the group after Turkey dropped its objection. The move was spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although the U.S. has not provided personnel, the Biden administration has sent billions of dollars of military assets to Ukraine. Biden said following Thursday's meeting that the support would continue.

Biden’s European trip started in Germany with a gathering of G7 leaders. Much of the focus was on rising oil prices and slowing global inflation. The leaders there agreed to establish a price cap on Russian oil to prevent the nation from profiting off the high price of oil.

The president will return to the United States Thursday evening.