Production at world's largest chocolate factory halted after salmonella infection

Koji Sasahara/AP
Barry Callebaut chocolate factory is officially opened in Takasaki, north of Tokyo, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. Given the trouble Japan has in persuading its own companies to invest at home, the opening of a chocolate factory in this railway hub northwest of Tokyo is a rare milestone in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's crusade to lure more foreign investment. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 19:06:51-04

Production at the world's biggest chocolate factory has halted due to salmonella being discovered in a batch of chocolates.

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said in a press release that the salmonella was discovered at its plant in Wieze, Belgium, on Monday.

According to CNN, the company has contacted customers who might have purchased the contaminated items.

The have also suspended production at the plant until further notice, the Associated Press reported.

The company added that they've contacted Belgian food authorities about the incident, the AP reported.

