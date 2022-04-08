Rap pioneer Kidd Creole convicted of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing

Rap pioneer Kidd Creole was found guilty Wednesday of manslaughter in connection to the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York in 2017.

The founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, went on trial last month.

He was accused of stabbing John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife in Manhattan because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him, the Associated Press reported.

Glover’s attorney said it was self-defense, the news outlet reported.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, which formed in the 1970s, are best known for their 1982 hit “The Message.”

They became the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame when they were included in 2007.