Rays, Yankees to post about gun violence in lieu of game coverage

In the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, two Major League Baseball teams would use their social media platforms to bring attention to gun violence.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays said that instead of posting about game coverage on their respected social media pages, they would post about gun violence.

In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 26, 2022

This is in partnership with Everytown, a non-profit that advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

The Rays also announced they would be donating $50,000 to Everytown.

News of the collaboration comes after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school on Tuesday.

In Buffalo, 10 people were killed on May 14 when an 18-year-old opened fire on them at a supermarket.