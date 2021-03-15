Restaurants, retailers offering deals for St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, a handful of notable restaurants and online retailers around the nation are offering deals to help you save some "green"

Check out a few of the best St. Patrick’s Day deals below:

Restaurants

Applebee’s - The restaurant chain is offering mucho cocktails and Saintly Sips for $5. They'll also be serving up a Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada. At participating locations, guests can enjoy Saintly Sips to-go.

California Pizza Kitchen - for $5, guests can enjoy an Irish Mule

Chili's - All month long, guests can enjoy Lucky Jameson margaritas for $5.

Dunkin' - In celebration, guests can enjoy the company's Irish Creme–flavored coffees and espresso drinks while enjoying a Lucky Shamrock doughnut.

Kona Grill - Between now and Saturday, guests can enjoy $3 green beer and Sake & Seltzer specials (dine-in only) and order the Corned Beef Sliders for $6.

Krispy Kreme - If you wear green to your local Krispy Kreme on Wednesday, you'll receive an Original Glazed doughnut for free.

McDonald's - Enjoy a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate.

Twin Peaks - At participating locations, guests who wear green could receive free Fried Pickles.

Retailers

Asos - Now through March 17, enjoy 20% off when you enter coupon code LUCKYME.

Claire's - Guests can receive 50% off St. Patrick's Day accessories.