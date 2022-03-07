3rd round of talks between Russia, Ukraine ends with no major agreement

The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials lasted about three hours on Monday.

No major agreements about a truce or ceasefire were announced. However, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy reportedly said “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors.”

The Associated Press reported that the adviser did not elaborate on the "positive shifts."

Over the weekend, Ukraine accused Russia of not abiding by a ceasefire in areas where civilians were attempting to flee.

A family, which included two children, was killed outside of Kyiv.

Ukraine has also criticized Russia for humanitarian corridors that lead to Russia or Belarus.

"This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

The Ukrainian government is proposing eight humanitarian corridors, including from the southern port of Mariupol, that would allow civilians to travel to the western regions of Ukraine, where there is no Russian shelling.