Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

Nike will fully shut down its operations in Russia, joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship as it does so.

“Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the sports apparel maker said Thursday.

Other companies, such as Starbucks and McDonald's, have fully pulled out of Russia.

Nike had been a top outfitter of major Russian athletes. The company made jerseys for Russian national teams, including the vaunted Russian men's hockey team.

“Nike and the Federation worked closely together on the kit design. I hope that this new jersey takes a deserving place in the history of national hockey and becomes a symbol of team spirit and pride. This will enable the athletes to represent their country whilst the world is watching,” Vladislav Tretyak, president of Ice Hockey Federation of Russia, in 2013.