Red Cross warehouse in Ukraine hit by military strikes

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials confirm that a Red Cross building in Mariupol was hit by military strikes.

The ombudsperson of Ukraine, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in a Facebook post that the building was attacked by the Russian Army.

She added that “this is another war crime” and is a violation of 1949 Geneva Conventions, which protect medical personnel, facilities and equipment, including the Red Cross and other groups.

Jason Straziuso, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed to CNN that the building, marked with a Red Cross symbol, is in fact a warehouse belonging to the organization.

He confirmed that no Red Cross staff have been at the warehouse since March 15.

Part of the building is believed to have been attacked between March 19 and 22.

The other end of the building may have been hit by a second military strike between March 23 and 26.

The city of Mariupol has been left in ruins after being attacked by Russian shelling and airstrikes for weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the attacks on Mariupol will not be forgotten.