Ukraine calls on countries to criminalize displays of the letter "Z", synonymous with support for Russia

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs is calling on countries to criminalize the “Z” symbol used by Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet, “I call on all states to criminalize the use of the ‘Z’ symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The “Z” symbol has been spotted on Russian tanks, but it is still unclear what its original meaning is.

It is possible Russians have used the letter, which is not part of their Cyrillic alphabet, to differentiate their tanks from Ukrainian military vehicles.

Two states in Germany have already banned public display of the symbol.

People who display the “Z” symbol in public demonstrations in Bavarian and Lower Saxony could face a fine or up to three years in jail.