Zelenskyy to meet top Biden administration officials

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 16:09:16-04

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he plans to welcome two members of President Joe Biden's cabinet to Kyiv Sunday.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin marks the highest-level meeting between the two nations since the war began.

The officials also represent the highest-ranking members of the U.S. government to visit Ukraine since the war began.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed calls for Biden himself to visit Kyiv, and added that other top officials could make last-minute visits.

Earlier this month, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana became the first US lawmakers to visit Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

