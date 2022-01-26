Ruth Bader Ginsburg's book collection is up for auction

More than 1,000 books belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

Auction house Bonhams put up the collection online.

There are 166 lots, where bidders can find law-school textbooks, literary classics, as well as photographs and other memorabilia.

A copy of the “The RBG Workout” by the justice’s personal trainer is also included in the collection.

One book, a signed copy of Gloria Steinem’s “My Life on the Road” is going for more than $18,000.

Other expensive items include Ginsburg’s copy of the Harvard Law Review from 1957-58.

Bidders can also find RBG’s honorary degrees from Smith College and Brown University.

An owner can take these degrees, take them to the schools and receive a tax benefit.

Bids on these items are only expected to soar as closing time approaches.

The auction closes Thursday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST.