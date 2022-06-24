Watch Now
Sen. Collins calls out Kavanaugh, Gorsuch following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters amid the fallout from a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Collins, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that confirms Supreme Court appointments, said in a statement that if the leaked draft opinion on abortion becomes the ruling of the court, "it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 24, 2022
Sen. Susan Collins is calling out two Supreme Court justices she voted to confirm.

Collins, a pro-choice Republican, said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were "inconsistent" when they joined the court's other conservative justices in overturning Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide.

Collins said Gorsuch and Kavanaugh "were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon" during meetings with her and during their testimony before the Senate.

The Maine senator appeared to express worry that different states will have different rules regarding abortions.

“The threshold question of whether abortion is legal needs to be consistent at a national level. States can account for regional differences with regulations like parental notification requirements, but the basic right needs to be the same for all American women," she said.

Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws, which will bans abortions now that Roe has been overturned.

Collins called on the Senate to pass legislation to codify abortion rights that were established by the Roe decision.

Donate today to help Montana recover