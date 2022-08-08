Serena Williams wins first match in over a year

Serena Williams on Monday won her first singles match since June 2021.

Williams, 40, beat world No. 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first round of the National Bank Open in Canada.

Williams is working herself back into top form. She returned to action at Wimbledon after a year away from the tour. She was recovering from an injury suffered at the grand slam tournament in 2021.

Serena is not the only Williams at the National Bank Open. Venus Williams, 42, is also scheduled to play at the event.

Just like her sister, Venus comes into the event only playing one match this year.

She lost in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. last week.