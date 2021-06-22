Study: Drinking coffee every day could reduce risk of liver cancer

A new study shows that drinking a cup of Joe every day could reduce the risk of developing liver cancer.

The study, which was published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health, showed that regular coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from it.

The study also found that drinking ground coffee had the most significant effect.

Instant coffee drinkers were also found to have some reduction in risks.

Researchers studied 494,585 participants between the ages of 40–69 between 2006 and 2010 and were found in the biomedical database UK Biobank.