Suspect charged for allegedly punching elderly man in Maryland who waved at baby

ABINGDON, Md. — Saturday afternoon, Craig Enlow took his car to get washed near his home in Abingdon. While waiting, he spotted a baby waiting with their family, waving and making a cute compliment to make them smile.

For some reason, the father took offense.

Enlow apologized, but the 33-year-old punched him in the face.

"He was knocked unconscious, fell to the ground, and sustained the worst of his injuries from hitting the ground and not being able to protect himself during the fall," said Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler.

The suspect and his family left before police arrived, but surveillance video from the car wash ultimately led Harford County sheriff’s deputies to Dundalk, where the suspect lived.

Thursday, a judge denied 33-year-old Jackie Benjamin bail.

He’s been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

"A 33-year-old without provocation attacking a 75-year-old man. There’s absolutely nothing that justifies that," said Gahler. "He’s in jail where he should be if this is the way he’s going to act in society."

As for Enlow, he had surgery on both sides of his face to piece his jaw back together. He also has three broken ribs and two brain bleeds.

Even still, he told his family Thursday, "I’m going to get through this. I’m gonna keep smiling."

He’s expected to make a full recovery in 6 weeks, and the community has made a Facebook page for him to share their good wishes.

Abby Isaacs at WMAR first reported this story.