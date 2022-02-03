Texas' power grid says it is prepared for demand as temperatures drop

Power is switching on and off in some places in Texas as the state experiences its first day of freezing temperatures of 2022.

Many Texans fear they’ll experience what happened last year when the state’s power grid failed and many experienced blackouts.

The state reported 246 deaths related to the February winter storm of 2021 and the lack of electricity that came with it.

But Buzzfeed News estimates that tally is probably four to five times more than what was reported.

As of early Thursday morning, there were more than 23,000 customers without power and about 70,000 total power outages across the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

The site aggregates power outage data from utility companies.

Most of the outages were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The winter storm is expected to continue until Saturday and it’s possible that the electric grid may become less dependable as the freezing temperatures continue.

The CEO of ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, told The Texas Tribune electricity demand isn’t expected to peak until Friday morning.

Brad Jones assured that this year, ERCOT has a “larger cushion of power” and there should not be widespread outages.

The ERCOT website showed power supply was in line with demand as of Thursday morning.

Grid conditions were listed as “normal.”