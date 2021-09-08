Trump reportedly prepared to back Cheney challenger

Former President Donald Trump reportedly is reportedly preparing to back a Republican candidate to go up against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Associated Press reports that Trump will endorse Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman.

Cheney is one of Trump's most vocal critics. She voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

She also sits on the select committee investigating the attack, which happened on the same day Congress was set to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

According to Politico, Trump vetted and interviewed multiple people who want to take on Cheney, and settled on Hagerman because "she impressed him the most."

Cheney has represented Wyoming in Congress since 2017.