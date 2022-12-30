TV host Nick Cannon welcomes baby no. 12

Nick Cannon is a new father once again.

The TV personality recently welcomed his newest child with model Alyssa Scott, who announced the birth of their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on social media Thursday, CNN and People reported.

The news outlets reported that this is the couple's second child, born on Dec. 14. Their first child together died about a year ago from brain cancer.

This marks "The Masked Singer" host's twelfth child.

Cannon also shares three children with model Brittany Bell, three children with Abby De La Rosa, two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and a child each with model Bre Tiesi and former "Price is Right" model LaNisha Cole, the news outlets reported.