UFC fighter Jon Jones accused of damaging police vehicle during Las Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) A police report details what officers say happened when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC ) fighter Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas last week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reports the incident started at Caesars Palace where Jones was staying. At about 5 a.m., a security officer noticed a woman with Jones had a bloody lip and blood on her clothes.

Police documents say the woman reported getting into an argument with Jones before he pulled her hair.

LVMPD officers were notified and able to track down Jones near the hotel. However, Jones reportedly became irate and smashed his head into the hood of a patrol vehicle, leaving a medium-sized dent when he was being detained.

Jones' was an "emotional roller coaster" according to police but he eventually calmed down and told them that he got into an argument with the woman in the hotel room.

Police booked Jones on suspicion of domestic battery and injuring or tampering with a vehicle with damages of $5,000 or more.

This story was first reported by Jordan Gartner on KTNV.com.