US Senate candidate from Louisiana smokes marijuana in new ad

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. can be seen smoking marijuana in his first campaign ad.

The 37-second ad offers statistics about marijuana arrests and the disproportionate impact on people of color.

"I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology," Chambers said in a tweet that accompanied the video.

Smokable medical marijuana became legal in Louisiana at the beginning of the year. However, recreational marijuana is illegal.

Despite being illegal at the federal level as well, nearly 20 states and Washington, D.C. allow people to smoke marijuana for recreational purposes.

Chambers and fellow Democrat Luke Mixon are trying to win the seat that is currently held by Republican Sen. John Kennedy.