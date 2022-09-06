Watch Now
Users report YouTube TV outage

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. To get a full slate of programming, TV watchers may soon have to subscribe to several services instead of just one or two. Among those options will be services like Netflix and Hulu that offer a wide range of video from a variety of sources; cable-like "skinny bundles" such as FuboTV, Sling and YouTube TV that offer a variety of live channels; and channel- or network-specific services like Disney Plus. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 06, 2022
YouTube confirmed technical issues with its TV service on Tuesday, saying that the company was "working on a fix!!" and told customers to "stay tuned."

The website Down Detector showed that reported users' issues were mainly with video streaming.

One user on Down Detector said in the comments that they were able to get streaming operational again after uninstalling the YouTube TV app from their device and then restarting the device and reinstalling the channel to update it. This fix had not been immediately confirmed by YouTube staff.

YouTube TV appeared to be updating users on the status of the issue resolution process from their Twitter account.

